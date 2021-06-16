GB News Dan Wootton on GB News

As reported by The Independent, Ofcom has received 373 complaints after Wootton said: “It’s increasingly clear now that there is a move among some public health officials and politicians to create an ultra-cautious biosecurity state, copying the likes of China.” He also referred to medical officials as “doomsday scientists”, who he claimed had become “addicted to power” over the course of the pandemic. Wootton also suggested that members of the public who supported lockdowns had been “terrified” into doing so, by what he branded the government’s “scare tactics”. As is standard procedure, Ofcom will assess these complaints before deciding whether to take the matter further.

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images GB News presenter and chairman Andrew Neil