GB News Launches With A Promise To ‘Expose Growing Promotion Of Cancel Culture’

GB News boss Andrew Neil says the channel will “expose the growing promotion of cancel culture” and give a voice “to those who feel sidelined or silenced” as he launched the network with a one-hour special. The channel, positioned as a rival to the news and current affairs offerings of the likes of BBC and Sky, launched with Welcome To GB News on Sunday evening – an hour-long introduction to the presenting line-up. High-profile signings including former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy and former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart offered viewers a taste of their respective programmes from various locations around the GB News studio in Paddington, west London.

This is @afneil. Welcome To GB News pic.twitter.com/rgvZIrNRER — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 13, 2021

In his opening monologue, former BBC political interviewer Neil told viewers that GB News would cover “the stories that matter to you and those that have been neglected” and would deliver “a huge range of voices that reflect the views and values of our United Kingdom”. He added: “GB News will not slavishly follow the existing news agenda. We are not a rolling news channel nor will we be providing conventional news bulletins. But on all of our programmes and platforms you will always know what is going on and what the country is talking about.” Neil said the network would not be “another echo chamber for the metropolitan mindset that already dominates so much of the media. “It is our explicit aim to empower those who feel their stories, their opinions, their concerns have been ignored or diminished. We are proud to be British. The clue is in the name.” Neil said GB News “won’t dwell much on the latest gossip of the Westminster bubble”, adding that it will “puncture the pomposity of our elites in politics, business, media and academia and expose the growing promotion of cancel culture for the threat to free speech and democracy that it is”.

PA GB News