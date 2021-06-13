Jeff Overs via Getty Images Simon McCoy pictured in 2005

Asked what viewers should expect from GB News, Simon explained: “I think it will be a more friendly approach to news. “We’re not a news channel in the sense of Sky News or the BBC, because we can never do what they do, we’re not going to be telling you what’s happening in all corners of the globe, and nice polished packages that go with that. “We’re much more about getting a feel of what matters to people and reflecting that.”

He continued: “Something I was very keen on at the BBC was getting out into much more regional aspects of the UK, I relaunched Nationwide on the News Channel and that was very successful for the viewers, for as long as it ran. “Emphasis on hearing what’s going on elsewhere in the country, and certainly not just in London, is hugely important. It’s very easy to put the emphasis on Westminster, and what’s happening in London, without realising the impact of what’s being said there is being felt elsewhere in the country. “I think we need to talk about things that others find uncomfortable, or perhaps too difficult or fearing to tread where they may touch some nerves. I don’t think we’ll be afraid to tread anywhere. And if there’s one particular story that we know people are talking about, we’re gonna stick with it. “And we’ll take people’s calls, we’ll talk to them and if there are people that they have questions to ask, we’ll try and get them on air to answer them.”

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images Andrew Neil will serve as chair of GB News as well as presenting his own show on the network