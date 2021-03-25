A GB News press release revealed that Simon will be hosting an afternoon show on the station. The forthcoming station’s director of news and programmes John McAndrew said: “Simon’s journalistic integrity, warmth and personality is a perfect for what we’re doing at GB News. “He’s a brilliant journalist with an exceptional ability to relate to people in an upbeat way so we’re keen to get him our from behind a desk and talking to people from all parts of the United Kingdom.”

BBC Simon McCoy

HuffPost UK has contacted Simon McCoy’s agent for additional comment. GB News is a new 24-hour news channel which is launching later this year, which bosses have said is aimed at the “vast number of British people who feel underserved and unheard by their media”. As Andrew Neil wrote recently in the Sunday Express: “I believe the direction of news debate in Britain is increasingly woke and out of touch with the majority of its people. I believe our national conversation has become too metropolitan, too southern and too middle-class. “Some journalists and commentators seem too confident that their liberal-left assumptions must surely be shared by every sensible person in the land. But many of those same sensible people are fed up. They feel left out and unheard. “There’s a restlessness, a sense that they’re being talked down to; that much of the media no longer reflects their values or shares their concerns. GB News is aimed squarely at those people.”

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images Andrew Neil pictured in 2008