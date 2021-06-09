Andrew Neil Has A Tearful Moment On This Morning As He Thanks 'Wonderful' Holly And Phil

Andrew Neil had an emotional moment during an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of This Morning, when he thanked hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for their kindness towards him.

A This Morning regular, Andrew was appearing on the show to discuss the day’s headlines, including whether or not Covid restrictions will be able to be lifted on 21 June as originally planned.

However, at the end of the segment, he took the opportunity to share a personal message to Holly and Phil, having a bit of a tearful moment as he did so.

“Listen,” he began, addressing the presenters. “I wanted to come in today and thank you.”