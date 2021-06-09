Andrew Neil Has A Tearful Moment On This Morning As He Thanks 'Wonderful' Holly And Phil

Andrew Neil had an emotional moment during an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of This Morning, when he thanked hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for their kindness towards him.
A This Morning regular, Andrew was appearing on the show to discuss the day’s headlines, including whether or not Covid restrictions will be able to be lifted on 21 June as originally planned.
However, at the end of the segment, he took the opportunity to share a personal message to Holly and Phil, having a bit of a tearful moment as he did so.
“Listen,” he began, addressing the presenters. “I wanted to come in today and thank you.”
Phil responded: “That’s nice! Thank you very much. What are we being thanked for?”
An audibly choked-up Andrew continued: “For being so kind. Wonderful!”
Both presenters were clearly taken aback by Andrew’s emotional reaction, with Phil telling him: “That’s a lovely thing to say, thank you very much.”
“That is very kind,” Holly agreed, with the pair then wishing him well for the launch of GB News, which debuts on Sunday.
“Oooh, you are soft sometimes, you really are,” Holly then added.
Following his departure from the BBC last year, Andrew is now chairman of GB News, where he’ll also present a nightly primetime show.
Other on-screen presenters for GB News will include Kirsty Gallacher, Simon McCoy and Michelle Dewbury, while Andrew has made no secret of his hopes to snag Piers Morgan, who left Good Morning Britain earlier this year.
Referring to Piers’ existing contract with ITV, Andrew told Holly and Phil on Wednesday: “This network is paying him far too much to do nothing, so he doesn’t have to make up his mind.”
