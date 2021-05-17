As we’re sure you’re well aware by now, 17 May is finally here. Monday marks the return of indoor dining, overnight stays and hugs – so when we tuned into This Morning, we were expecting a full-blown love-in between presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Holly and Phil have had to maintain social distancing in the This Morning studio at all times, so many expected that 17 May could well be the day we get a heartwarming on-screen hug between the pair. It seems we have overlooked one small detail in the government’s roadmap, though.

ITV Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presenting This Morning on Monday

“Holly and I will have to wait a little bit longer for our first hug,” Phil explained at the beginning of the show. “Because hugging isn’t permitted in the workplace.” Holly then declared: “This is so rubbish! Geographically we can’t hug here.” “We’re outside,” her co-presenter then pointed out. “But this is still the workplace. You know? So what do you do?” He then sent an “air-hug” over to Holly, adding: “It won’t be long!”

ITV Phillip sent Holly an air-hug since hugs in the workplace are still not permitted