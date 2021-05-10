Lockdown is set to ease again in England – and we’ll no longer need to look at the weather forecast before making social plans.

The reintroduction of mixing indoors is probably the biggest change and will apply to private homes as well as public settings, including pubs and cafes.

Boris Johnson is set to confirm the relaxation of rules in a press conference on Monday (May 10). He’s also expected to update guidance on social distancing, following comments made by Michael Gove on Sunday suggesting hugs would once again be allowed.

Ahead of the official announcement, here’s what we know about the rules in England from May 17 so far.

You can go in other people’s houses again

From May 17, you’ll be able to meet with friends and family indoors – a welcome change for those who’ve sat outdoors in the rain in recent weeks.

Indoors, the rule of six will apply, or you can exceed six people if the total group contains just two households (e.g. eight people made from two families of four).

Hospitality venues will open indoors

Goodbye windy, outdoors tables. Hospitality settings including pubs, restaurants and cafes will once again be allowed to welcome customers indoors. There won’t be any mingling around the bar just yet, though – customers have to order, eat and drink while seated.

Indoor entertainment is back

Indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas and children’s play areas will return. Capacity may be limited, such as seats removed at the cinema to allow for social distancing, so it’s a good idea to book in advance. Museums will also reopen.

Gatherings of 30 people outdoors

Currently, outdoor gatherings are subject to the rule of six (or two households), but from May 17, outdoor gatherings of up to 30 people will be permitted. Expect garden parties and mass picnics in the park – just remember to maintain social distancing.

Gym classes and indoor fitness facilities return

Breathe a sigh of relief if you’re clueless at the gym without an instructor to follow, because group classes for adults are back (kids’ classes were already allowed). Dance studios and yoga studios will also reopen their doors for groups sessions, alongside other indoor fitness facilities, such as climbing walls and swimming pools.

Foreign travel resumes

The ban on “all but essential travel” will lift, but you’ll need to contend with the new traffic light system if you’re planning a summer holiday. Destinations have been designated a colour – green, amber, or red – depending on their Covid risk. Each colour has different rules regarding testing and quarantine, so check before you book.

Performances and sporting events are back

The government will allow some larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues with a capacity of 1,000 people or half-full (whichever is a lower number), and in outdoor venues with a capacity of 4,000 people or half-full (whichever is a lower number).

In the largest outdoor seated venues, where crowds can be spread out, up to 10,000 people will be able to attend (or a quarter-full, whichever is lower).

Weddings of 30 people

A long-awaited change for couples who’ve postponed multiple times, weddings and receptions of up to 30 people will now be permitted. This limit will also apply to other types of “significant life events” including bar mitzvahs and christenings. Funerals and wakes of 30 people are also permitted.

What’s happening in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?

The rule changes set out above are for England, but the rules are different across the UK, so check what’s happening near you before making any plans.

In Scotland, for example, the rules on meeting indoors are stricter: four adults from two households can meet in your home or theirs, or six adults from three households can meet in an indoor public space, such as a pub. Outdoor gatherings are limited to eight people. The full Scottish instructions can be found here.

In Wales, indoor meetings between households (outside of support bubbles) are not yet permitted, but exercise classes have already resumed and outdoor attractions such as zoos and theme parks will reopen. View the rules for Wales here.