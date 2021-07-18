Guto Harri Blasts GB News After Resigning From Struggling Station

GB News presenter Guto Harri has called out the struggling news station after resigning from his role. Earlier this week, Guto was publicly rebuked by GB News after taking the knee live on air, in solidarity with the England footballers who had been subjected to racist abuse since the Euro 2020 final. Writing in the Sunday Times this weekend, he criticised the broadcaster, and claimed he had been encouraged to take the knee when he first alerted a producer to the fact he would be doing so. “Immediately before going on air, I mentioned that I was considering making the gesture,” he wrote, noting he was then told: “If you do it, do it to camera three.”

GB News Guto Harri taking the knee live on air on Tuesday afternoon

Guto continued: “GB News captured the moment and proudly cascaded it through social media. Watch five minutes of the channel and you’ll see how presenters are encouraged to speak freely, confront sensitive subjects, engage in difficult debates and make a case. “However, what followed was a tsunami of disappointment, resentment and hate. Old friends were amused to see me described as woke and Marxist. By Thursday night, the boss called and I’d been taken off air for the summer.” He added that he first joined GB News as a part-time presenter because he “supported the broad vision”, but accused the station of having become an “absurd parody of what it proclaimed to be”. He wrote: “Rather than defending free speech and confronting cancel culture, it has set out to replicate it on the far right.” GB News, which launched in June with a supposed emphasis on free speech, said this week that Guto taking the knee was an “unacceptable breach of our standards”.

GB News stands four square against racism in all its forms. We do not have a company line on taking the knee. Some of our guests have been in favour, some against. All are anti-racist. We have editorial standards that all GB News journalists uphold. — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 15, 2021