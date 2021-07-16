Alastair Stewart Announces Break From GB News On Medical Grounds

Broadcaster Alastair Stewart is taking a break from his show on the ill-fated GB News on medical grounds.

Alastair announced on Friday morning that he would be absent from his regular show at the weekend, after breaking his hip in an accident involving a horse.

“I won’t be hosting #AlastairStewartAndFriends on @GBNEWS this weekend due to…….a broken hip!” he tweeted.

The presenter insisted that he would be back on GB News in the future, but added: “I fear it’ll be a while.”