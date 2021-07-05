GB News Escapes Ofcom Investigation After Complaints About Lockdown Monologue

Ofcom will not formally investigate GB News over comments made on Dan Wootton’s show about the effectiveness of lockdowns.

The broadcasting watchdog received 390 complaints after Wootton’s monologue at the start of his first broadcast on 13 June about what was then a rumoured delay to the easing of Covid restrictions.

The former Sun journalist called for all the rules to be lifted and said: “It’s increasingly clear now that there is a move among some public health officials and politicians to create an ultra-cautious biosecurity state, copying the likes of China.”

He also referred to medical officials as “doomsday scientists”, who he claimed had become “addicted to power” over the course of the pandemic.

Wootton also suggested that members of the public who supported lockdowns had been “terrified” into doing so, by what he branded the government’s “scare tactics”.