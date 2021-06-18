GB News presenter Simon McCoy has urged critics to go easy on the fledgling station, after an ill-fated launch week that has been blighted with technical issues, bad press and Ofcom complaints.

Simon – who left BBC News earlier this year to present his own show at GB News – has urged the station’s detractors to give it six months before they start slating it.

“Hey. Please judge us in six months,” he tweeted on Thursday night. “The audience is there – and is supportive. We are improving every day. It’s a start-up.”

He added: “Thank you for your patience. If you don’t want to watch... don’t. Sticks and stones.”