GB News Host Sets The Record Straight After Suggestions She Flipped The Bird Live On Air

GB News host Gloria de Piero has set the record straight after being accused of giving a double middle-finger during a live broadcast on Thursday.

The most recent instalment of GB News’ lunchtime show began with one of what have already become GB News’ trademark technical hitches.

Gloria’s co-host Liam Halligan was seen speaking with his microphone apparently switched off, while the former Labour MP next to him delivered a confusing hand gesture, before abruptly questioning: “Should the Famous Five be cancelled?”

A tweet then went viral suggesting that the host was flipping a double bird to the camera before beginning the broadcast: