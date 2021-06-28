GB News' Viewing Figures Plummet Two Weeks On From Launch Night

PA The on-air GB News team pose for a group photo

However, in the space of two weeks, Metro has reported these numbers have dropped to less than a quarter of GB News’ launch night ratings. According to the news outlet, an episode of GB News’ daytime show the Great British Breakfast last week only managed a peak of 32,000 people. And the figures for Andrew Neil’s primetime current affairs show on Thursday night were lower still, with a reported peak of 31,000. Thursday’s show saw Neil – who also serves as GB News’ chairman – announcing he’d be taking a break from the station, less than two weeks after its launch.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images GB News chairman Andrew Neil