Andrew Neil Accuses GB News Of Leaking 'Smears' And 'Lies' Ahead Of His Acrimonious Exit From Channel

Andrew Neil has accused GB News of leaking “smears” and “lies” to a newspaper following his departure from the news channel. The veteran broadcaster said his former employer “unilaterally” cancelled his exit deal and he “couldn’t be happier” to have severed ties following his departure from GB News earlier this month. A GB News spokeswoman told PA the channel had no comment on the remarks. The presenter, who was also chairman of GB News, tweeted on Wednesday evening: “After weeks of talks with @GBNEWS, resulting in exit settlement, the channel then broke it by briefing Mail on Sunday with load of smears/lies then unilaterally cancelling exit deal. “Leaving me free to do, say whatever I want + never again be on GBNews. Couldn’t be happier.”

A report in the Mail on Sunday cited a leaked memo claiming Andrew was about to be sacked before he walked. The former BBC presenter had been chairman of the fledgling channel and its most high-profile star when it endured a troubled launch in June. He took a break two weeks after the launch. Reports of a difference of opinion between him and other senior executives soon followed. Initially, it was said he would still appear on the channel as a commentator. However, he appeared on Question Time last week and said he had been in a “minority of one” over the future direction of GB News, which has been accused of trying to import Fox News-style journalism to the UK.

Eddie Keogh via Reuters Andrew Neil