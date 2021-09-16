BBC Andrew Neil: "More and more differences emerged between myself and the other senior managers.”

Andrew Neil has hinted that he quit GB News over his concerns about the direction the channel was taking – but refused to say if he felt the station had lurched to the right.

The veteran broadcaster this week stood down as chairman and presenter of the troubled outlet after taking a lengthy break just two weeks after the station was launched this summer.

On Thursday, Neil appeared on BBC Question Time, where he was probed about his departure for the first time.

Quizzed by presenter Fiona Bruce, the journalist said he had “always made it clear it wouldn’t be a British Fox News” – a reference to the highly partisan American cable news channel.

He said: “I think you could make it something different without going anywhere near Fox. Fox deals in untruths, it deals with conspiracy theories, and it deals in fake news. And that’s not my kind of journalism, and I would never have set out to do that.”

When Bruce asked whether that was why he left, Neil replied: “I’ll let you draw your own conclusions as to why I’m here tonight and not with GB News.”