Andrew Neil is understood to be delaying his return to GB News following a break of more than two months – with reports even suggesting the veteran broadcaster is set to leave the channel he was instrumental in launching.

On Friday, former Sky News presenter Colin Brazier said he would once again be in the presenting chair of Neil’s show on Monday.

While The Times initially reported Neil will “not return on Monday as expected”, The Telegraph went as far as to suggest Neil is “set to quit”.

All the reports point to the journalist’s frustration with the channel’s shambolic launch and clashes with executives.