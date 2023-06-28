Andrew Ridgeley Names His One Regret From His Days In Wham!

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael performing their final show together in 1986 Michael Putland via Getty Images

Former Wham! musician Andrew Ridgeley has admitted there’s one thing he’s disappointed he never got to do as part of the group.

During their four years in the spotlight, Andrew and his late bandmate George Michael became one of the UK’s biggest groups, eventually bowing out in 1986 with a farewell concert at Wembley Stadium.

The show – dubbed The Final – saw Wham! performing hits like Club Tropicana, Last Christmas and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, and also featured guest appearances from Elton John and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon.

However, in a new interview with the BBC, Andrew shared that he’d hoped to take the show on tour before he and George parted ways.

“I felt a final tour to say goodbye to our fans around the world would have been a generous gesture,” he said.

“I felt it was a courtesy to them to have done that. The least we could have done, to be honest with you,” he said.

“But I also understood [George’s] essential ideology behind having just one show.”

Andrew Ridgeley Jeff Spicer/BAFTA via Getty Images

After Wham! parted ways, George went on to enjoy a hugely successful solo career, racking up seven number ones in the UK, as well as scooping two Grammys and five Brit Awards.

He died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

George and Andrew’s story as Wham! is about to be explored further in a new Netflix documentary – also titled Wham! – which will begin streaming on Wednesday 5 July.