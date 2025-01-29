Andrew Scott Brings The Drama (And Busts A Move!) In Sam Fender's New Music Video

Andrew Scott in the music video for Sam Fender's hit song People Watching Vevo

Sam Fender has unveiled the music video for his hit single People Watching, starring a certain A-list actor.

On Thursday afternoon, the Geordie singer debuted his latest video, which heavily features Fleabag and Ripley star Andrew Scott.

And if ever you needed proof of the Bafta-winning actor’s range – this is it.

While Sam may not appear in the video himself, Andrew is doing overtime, showcasing pretty much every emotion under the sun over the course of the five-minute clip, which was filmed around Long Beach, California.

Sam Fender performing at Reading Festival in 2023 via Associated Press

Sam enthused: “I was so buzzing when I found out Andrew wanted to be involved – I’m a huge fan of his and he was absolutely perfect for the role.”

Andrew also said: “Sam’s masterpiece of a song has become a true friend to me.

“Working on it was truly cathartic, and I’ll always be grateful to Sam for his extraordinary talent, and for the other artists who made this film, and of course to my mum, who I will hold in my heart til the day I die.”

Check out Andrew in action for yourself in Sam’s new music video below:

People Watching serves as the lead single from Sam’s much-hyped third album of the same name, and peaked at number four in the UK singles chart upon its release towards the end of last year.

So far, 2025 is shaping up to be another massive year for the Seventeen Going Under singer, who was last week nominated for two Brit Awards, including Artist Of The Year and Best Alternative/Rock Act.

In March, he’ll be heading out on tour across Europe, before returning to the UK for shows including Radio 1’s Big Weekend and three sold-out nights at St James’s Park in his hometown of Newcastle.

Meanwhile, if you’re keen to see more Andrew Scott (and let’s be honest, who isn’t?), he has three more films coming this year, having already appeared in a supporting role in the Cameron Diaz comeback vehicle Back In Action earlier this month.

