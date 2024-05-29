Daniel Craig in character as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion John Wilson/Netflix

As if we needed one more reason to get excited about the third instalment in the Knives Out series – one of our absolute faves has just been added to the cast.

Last week, it was confirmed that Daniel Craig would be reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc in the new film Wake Up Dead Man, which is set to hit Netflix in 2025.

Advertisement

Andrew Scott Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Variety was first to report on the Bafta winner’s Knives Out casting, with the film’s official X account confirming it was “screaming, crying, etc” over the news.

Advertisement

screaming, crying, etc — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) May 28, 2024

The first two Knives Out films were critical and commercial hits, with both the original movie and follow-up Knives Out receiving Oscar nominations for their screenplays.