As if we needed one more reason to get excited about the third instalment in the Knives Out series – one of our absolute faves has just been added to the cast.
Last week, it was confirmed that Daniel Craig would be reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc in the new film Wake Up Dead Man, which is set to hit Netflix in 2025.
Since then, two members of its star-studded cast have already been unveiled, with Andrew Scott having now also been confirmed to be playing another new character in Rian Johnson’s latest mystery.
Andrew recently starred in another of Netflix’s big-hitters, the miniseries Ripley, with his other on-screen credits including the hit show Sherlock, the James Bond offering Spectre, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and the romantic drama All Of Us Strangers.
Variety was first to report on the Bafta winner’s Knives Out casting, with the film’s official X account confirming it was “screaming, crying, etc” over the news.
The first two Knives Out films were critical and commercial hits, with both the original movie and follow-up Knives Out receiving Oscar nominations for their screenplays.
Both films were also renowned for their jam-packed A-list casts, with the first including Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana De Armas, Toni Collette and Christopher Plummer, while Glass Onion featured Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and Kathryn Hahn.
Recent rumours have also claimed that Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan (fresh from her own “Lohanaissance” over on Netflix) could be making appearances in the upcoming mystery’s ensemble cast.