2 Huge A-Listers Have Just Been Confirmed For The Cast Of The New Knives Out Film

The next Knives Out film just got a whole lot more exciting.

A brand new instalment in the mystery franchise was announced last week, with Daniel Craig set to return as detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Now, The Crown star Josh O’Connor and Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny have been announced as the first big names to join the third film, as reported by Deadline.

Josh’s announcement in the upcoming film comes off the back of his much-hyped performance in the tennis drama Challengers, alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist. He also stars in the new Italian period comedy-drama La Chimera, following his Emmy-winning stint as a young King Charles in seasons three and four of The Crown.

Cailee, meanwhile, was widely praised for her portrayal as Priscilla Presley opposite Jacob Elordi in Sofia Coppola’s new film, and is also known for films like Civil War and Pacific Rim Uprising.

The news of Josh and Cailee’s casting was first reported on by Deadline, before being reposted onto Knives Out’s official X account.

While plot details about Wake Up Dead Man are currently unknown, the previous two Knives Out movies brought together huge ensembles of A-list cast members, who play the eccentric suspects that get caught up in murder cases.

The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson is once again returning to write and direct the new film, which is set to go into production next month and arrive on streaming in 2025.

According to What’s On Netflix, Lindsay Lohan and Tom Hardy are both also reportedly in talks to star.

The first Knives Out film went down a storm with critics, landing a 97 per cent review score on Rotten Tomatoes and even landing a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the 2020 Oscars.