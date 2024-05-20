Barry Keoghan Reveals How His New Film Pays Homage To His Iconic Saltburn Nude Scene

Barry Keoghan in Cannes Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan is apparently in no rush to leave Saltburn behind just yet.

The Irish actor’s profile blew up even more at the end of last year, when he took the lead in Emerald Fennell’s divisive dark comedy.

As you’re probably already well aware by now, the film ended with Barry’s character Oliver dancing nude around his newly-inherited estate to the Sophie Ellis-Bextor classic Murder On The Dancefloor.

Barry will next be seen in the new drama Bird, with Deadline reporting there’s a nod to Saltburn in the film when his character describes Murder On The Dancefloor as a “bad” song.

Barry Keoghan as seen in Saltburn's final moments Amazon Prime

“That wasn’t my idea, by the way,” Barry told the US outlet in Cannes, where his latest film is premiering. “But we love a cross-universe in this world, don’t we? And we love crossing references.”

He added that the Saltbun nod was only added in post-production, when he was recording his ADR (automated dialogue replacement).

“But I think it’s a nice [reference],” the Oscar nominee added. “It breaks the fourth wall in a way, you know what I mean? And the fourth wall is broken a lot in the movie as well, which I’ve not really seen before. And it feels right. I think it fits.”

FUN FACT: Barry Keoghan’s character in ‘Bird’ describes “Murder on the Dance Floor” as bad music, in a winky nod to ‘Saltburn’ #Cannes2024



Saltburn ended up splitting people’s opinions right down the middle when it began streaming in late 2023, earning its lead star nominations at this year’s Golden Globes and Baftas.