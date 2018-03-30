Firefighters have nothing to apologise for over the delayed response to the Manchester Arena terror attack, the Mayor of Greater Manchester has said.

In an open letter to the county’s firefighters, Andy Burnham acknowledged those on the front line on the night of May 22 were “desperate to help but were prevented from doing so by decisions taken above you”.

Burnham told them it was failure of “process, leadership and culture”, the Press Association reported.

A report by Lord Bob Kerslake, commissioned by the mayor, found poor communications between the police and fire service meant the “valuable” assistance of fire crews was delayed by two hours and six minutes after the bombing, which left 22 dead and scores injured.

Dawn Docx, the interim chief fire officer of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), made a public apology while Mark Rowe, the north west secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said members felt “ashamed” they could not help casualties more quickly.

On Friday, Burnham wrote: “Over the past few days it has been hard to read comments from firefighters on duty on the night of the Manchester Arena attack.

“Some have spoken of their shame and even asked for forgiveness from the people of Greater Manchester.