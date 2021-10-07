Andy Murray's Wedding Ring Was Stolen In The Most Bizarre Way

Andy Murray released a video on Thursday asking for help from the public in his search for his wedding ring – which was bizarrely attached to his tennis shoes.

The British tennis star is attending Indian Wells Masters, a Californian tennis tournament often dubbed the “fifth Grand Slam”.

It’s one of the only two Masters events Murray has not won in his career – but it looks like things aren’t off to a great start after this bizarre incident.

In a tweet, Murray explained that the problems began when he realised his tennis shoes had made his car smell pretty bad.

He said: “It’s been like 38, 39 degrees, so my tennis shoes are pretty damp, sweaty, and smelly, basically.

“So when I got back to the hotel I decided my shoes needed to dry out.”

The Brit then giggled when he revealed he decided to “leave my shoes under the car to let them get some air and dry them out overnight”.