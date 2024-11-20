Angela Rayner Mocks Lee Anderson Over All The Parties He's Been A Member Of In Brutal PMQs Slapdown

Angela Rayner clashed with Lee Anderson at PMQs. UK Parliament

Angela Rayner has mocked Lee Anderson over all the parties he has been a member of after he tried to attack Rachel Reeves over her CV.

The chancellor has come under pressure over claims she made about her career as an economist in the past.

At prime minister’s questions today, Reform UK MP Anderson tried to criticise Reeves as he slammed the government’s decision to introduce inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1 million.

He said: “Just a few weeks ago, from that despatch box, the minister for rural affairs said he had been congratulated by a farmer over the introduction of the inheritance tax.

“I think this farmer must have been a cannabis farmer, because yesterday we had 10,000 farmers on Whitehall protesting against this madcap decision.

“So does the deputy prime minister agree with me that this decision should be thrown in the trash can along with Rachel from accounts’ CV?”

But Rayner hit back: “He talks about CVs. It’s good to see the honourable member doing well on his bench. Once a Labour councillor, then a Tory MP and now a Reform chief whip. Every time he switches party he gets a promotion.”

She added: “We’ll continue to support our farmers and we’ll continue to invest in our public services to get Britain back on track.”