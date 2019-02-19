One of the seven MPs who split from the Labour Party has said she made a widely-criticised comment about skin colour because she was “very very tired”.

Speaking on the BBC’s Politics Live programme following the announcement on Monday, Smith said discrimination was “not just about colour”, and appeared to say non-white people have a “funny tinge”.

Questioned on Sky News by Kay Burley about why she described BAME people in that way, Smith reiterated that she had “misspoke”.

“I never meant to say that. I misspoke really badly, I was very, very tired at that point - I’d had six hours of press engagement and I was very tired,” she said.

“I was very tired I misspoke really really badly and that’s not who I am. I’m very confident about that it’s not who I am and I think anybody who knows me would verify that.”