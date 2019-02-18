Angela Smith, one of the seven MPs who resigned from Labour on Monday in protest at Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the party, has been criticised for her description of non-white people in a TV interview.

Speaking on the BBC’s Politics Live programme, Smith said discrimination was “not just about colour”, and appeared to say BAME people have “funny” tint or tinge.

The Penistone and Stocksbridge MP was taking part in a panel discussion about how big a problem racism is in the UK.

“The recent history of the party I’ve just left suggest that it’s not just about being black or a funny tin... you know, from the BME community,” she said.

Novara Media’s Ash Sarkar who was appearing on the programme alongside Smith, interrupted to ask: “A funny what?”

The reaction from political commentators on Twitter was also swift.