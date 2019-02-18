A group of seven MPs have quit the Labour Party to form a new independent group, tearing into Jeremy Corbyn’s “betrayal” on Brexit and describing the party as “institutionally anti-Semitic”. Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna, Gavin Shuker, Angela Smith, Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes and Ann Coffey announced their plan to split on Monday morning. The group launched a brutal attack on Corbyn’s refusal to back a second Brexit referendum and the party’s handling of the ongoing anti-Semitism crisis. It marks the biggest Labour split since the 1980s, when four senior figures quit to form the Social Democratic Party. Corbyn said he was “disappointed” that a “small group” of MPs had quit. But he faced stinging criticism from the group, which called on MPs from other parties to join them in putting “the best interests of the country above short-term party politics”. Berger was set to face two no-confidence votes in her constituency earlier this month, before the motions were withdrawn at the eleventh hour. The Jewish Liverpool Wavertree MP described a “very difficult, painful, but necessary decision” as she said she had become “embarrassed and ashamed” to remain in Labour under Corbyn. Berger, who is heavily pregnant and has spoken publicly about facing torrents of anti-Semitic abuse, said: “I have not changed. The core values of equality for all, opportunity for all, anti-racism against all and social justice – the values which I hold really dear and which led me to join the Labour Party as a student almost 20 years ago – remain who I am. “And yet these values have been consistently and constantly violated, undermined and attacked, as the Labour Party today declines to my constituents and our country before party interests. “I cannot remain in a party which I have come to the sickening conclusion is institutionally anti-Semitic.”

PA Wire/PA Images

Leslie, meanwhile, set out Labour’s “betrayal” on Brexit. He said: “In all conscience we can no longer knock on doors and support a government led by Jeremy Corbyn and the team around him. “Why? Well, for a start, the evidence of Labour’s betrayal on Europe is now visible for all to see. “Offering to actually enable this government’s Brexit, constantly holding back from allowing the public a final say, conference policy has been cast aside, no guaranteed full participation in the single market any more, no exact same benefits, no movement towards a People’s Vote. “Choosing to stand by while our constituents’ lives and future opportunities are hurt by Brexit is a fundamental violation of Labour’s traditional values.” In the online statement, the MPs also said the Labour Party now pursues policies that would weaken national security, is “passive” in international crises such as in Venezuela, is “hostile” to businesses large and small and “threatens to destabilise the British economy in pursuit of ideological objectives”. It says “visceral hatreds” of other people views and opinions are now “commonplace” in the party. The group promised to pursue “evidence-based policies” which are “not led by ideology” that is “locked in the old politics of the 20th century in the party’s interests”.

PA Wire/PA Images The 7 MPs announced they were quitting Labour at an event in Westminster.

In a clear dividing line with Labour under Corbyn, they said Britain works best as a mixed social market economy “in which well-regulated private enterprise can reward aspiration and drive economic progress”. The group called for a society which fosters “individual freedom” and called for reducing inequality by extending opportunity to break down barriers of poverty, prejudice and discrimination. They also promised to protect the freedom of the media, the rule of law, and the international rules-based system, including maintaining strong alliances with Europe. There were also pledges to argue for continued public funding of the NHS, protecting the environment, and devolving power to local communities. Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said his party was “open to working with like-minded groups and individuals in order to give the people the final say on Brexit, with the option to remain in the EU”. “We will be engaging in talks to progress both that campaign and a wider political agenda,” he added. But other Labour MPs expressed regret at the move.

I am very saddened that seven MPs have felt the need to leave Labour. As I have warned for months, I am concerned this split could keep Labour out of power for a generation. I hope we can reflect on this moment and don’t just knee jerk condemn these MPs.https://t.co/fq3NjSvkDg — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 18, 2019

I deeply regret the decision of my former colleagues to leave Labour. Labour's values are still my values and a Labour government is the best hope for the country we need. Labour must and will continue to be a broad church as it has always been. — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) February 18, 2019

I'm deeply saddened to see colleagues leave the Labour Party. We must remain united in the fight for our party's values of internationalism and equality for all. That is the only way to bring an end to this Tory government and deliver the change our country so desperately needs. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 18, 2019

Sit as independents, vote as independents, fight elections as independents and then independently help the Tories stay in power — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) February 18, 2019