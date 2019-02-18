A group of seven MPs have quit the Labour Party to form a new independent group, tearing into Jeremy Corbyn’s “betrayal” on Brexit and describing the party as “institutionally anti-Semitic”. Luciana Berger, Chuka Umunna, Gavin Shuker, Angela Smith, Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes and Ann Coffey announced their plan to walk on Monday morning. The group launched a brutal attack on Corbyn’s refusal to back a second Brexit referendum and the party’s recent handling of the ongoing anti-Semitism crisis. So who are the seven MPs? And what have they each said about leaving? Here’s what you need to know... Luciana Berger

PA Wire/PA Images

Constituency: Liverpool, Wavertree MP since 2010 Jewish MP Luciana Berger has found herself at the centre of Labour’s anti-Semitism row. Not only did the Liverpool MP have to be accompanied by police at the party’s conference last year after finding herself the target of anti-Semitic abuse and threats, but her local Labour branch is now being investigated for bullying after an attempt to oust her earlier this month. Berger, who is currently eight months pregnant, said on Monday she was resigning Corbyn’s party because it had become “institutionally anti-Semitic”. “I have become embarrassed and ashamed to remain in the Labour Party,” she told reporters. “I am leaving behind a culture of bullying, bigotry and intimidation. I look forward to a future serving with colleagues who respect each other and who are committed to working together for a great country.” Chuka Umunna

PA Wire/PA Images

Constituency: Streatham MP since 2010 It would be fair to say Chuka Umunna and Jeremy Corbyn have not had the easiest of political relationships, with Brexit at the core of differences. Named shadow business secretary under Ed Miliband, staunch Remainer Umunna quit the Labour frontbench the day after Corbyn was named leader in 2015 over worries he would not back Remain in the 2016 EU Referendum. In recent months, Umunna has voiced his support for a People’s Vote, arguing that more than two million young people have not had a chance to have their say on whether the UK should leave the EU. Chris Leslie

PA Archive/PA Images

Constituency: Nottingham East First elected as an MP for Shipley in 1997, Leslie lost his seat in 2005. He was elected as MP for Nottingham East in 2010. Once Labour’s shadow chancellor, Leslie was ousted from the party’s frontbench when Corbyn became leader in 2015, replaced by John McDonnell. In September, Leslie lost a vote of confidence vote from his constituency party, with activists citing his “repeated attempts” to undermine the leadership as the reason behind their decision. Speaking at the conference to announce his resignation from the party, Leslie criticised Labour’s stance on Brexit, Corbyn’s “hostility” to NATO and the party’s “appalling culture”. “British politics is now well and truly broken,” he said, adding that he could not back a Corbyn government. Gavin Shuker

PA Archive/PA Images

Constituency: Luton South MP since 2010 Elected as an MP for his hometown of Luton South under Ed Miliband, Gavin Shuker said he and his former Labour colleagues were resigning from the Labour Party because “like millions of others, we believe our values no longer find expression in today’s broken politics”. Labour has “turned its back on the British public”, he added. Angela Smith

PA Wire/PA Images

Constituency: Penistone and Stocksbridge Elected as MP for Sheffield, Hillsborough in 2005, before being MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge in 2010. Announcing her “painful decision” to resign from the Labour Party, Angela Smith told onlookers how she had been born into a proud Labour family. But the party is now characterised by intolerance and “fuelled by hatred for anything other than a hard left political agenda”, she said. “It fosters division rather than unity and despises all those who dare to disagree with its fundamentalist approach to political debate.” Ann Coffey

PA Ready News UK

Constituency: Stockport Elected in 1992 Ann Coffey, a Labour member for the last 41 years, resigned from the party today saying she thought she would be in it “till the end of my life”. But any criticism of the leadership is now met with “abuse and charges of treachery,” she said. It comes two-and-a-half years after she and fellow Labour MP Margaret Hodge submitted a motion of no-confidence in Corbyn two days after the EU Referendum, accusing the leader of failing to give party voters a clear message on Brexit. Mike Gapes

PA Archive/PA Images