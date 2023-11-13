ITV Responds To Reports Around Angellica Bell's Money Show Exit

Angellica Bell and Martin Lewis ITV

ITV has insisted that Angellica Bell’s departure from The Martin Lewis Money Show Live was an “amicable” one.

Last month, it was revealed that former CBBC presenter Angellica had left the BAFTA-winning show after co-presenting it for six seasons. Her role has since been taken by ex-Olympian sprinter and broadcaster Jeanette Kwakye.

Following the news, ITV responded to reports in The Sun claiming that Angellca had been abruptly dropped after landing a new presenting job for Channel 5′s The Gadget Show – Shop Smart, Save Money.

“Angellica is not working on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live, however, the relationship with her remains amicable and we are working with her on other forthcoming programmes,” ITV reps clarified.

The presenter was out of contract when the change was announced, Digital Spy reports.

Jeanette Kwakye John Phillips via Getty Images

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live announced the change on their X (formerly Twitter) page on 31 October.

Martin said: “Jeanette is set to be a brilliant addition to the show. This is such an important series, as we’re far from out of the cost of living crisis – energy bills are set to be bigger this winter than the last horrific one, car insurance renewals are up over 60%, interest rates have rocketed.

“I need a great presenter with me in the studio to keep me in order and on track, so I can get as much information out in the hour, so who better to join the show than a former Olympic sprinter with her fast feet on the ground.”