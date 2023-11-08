James Martin Announces Career 'Break' As He Shares Cancer Update

James Martin pictured in 2018 Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

ITV chef James Martin has shared an update on his health after revealing he had undergone treatment for cancer.

The star of James Martin’s Saturday Morning revealed earlier this year that he had undergone surgery for facial cancer in 2018, before the disease returned on “several occasions”.

On Monday evening, during a stop on his self-titled tour at the Philharmonic Hall in Liverpool, the chef discussed his health issues and said that he would be taking a break.

As reported by the Mirror, James told the fans in attendance: “On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television.

“For me personally, I’ve been through a lot of shit with cancer but I’m getting sorted at the end of next month.”

He continued: “I will be back fighting at the end of February but I’m going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted.

“I just wanted to say thank you for all your support and all your messages.”

James on the set of This Morning earlier this year Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

James’ cancer diagnosis was first revealed in July, after he issued an apology to his colleagues in regard to allegations of “bullying” and “intimidating” behaviour.

Speaking to The Sun, he said he had been diagnosed “with cancer on my face” for which he “had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming”.

He continued: “Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.”

A report from Deadline claimed that concerns had been raised about the ITV star on two occasions by his co-workers. James later apologised for “any offence or upset caused”.

During another recent stop on his tour, James confirmed his popular series Saturday Morning had been renewed by ITV for another year.

“I want to thank everyone for their support. It’s been a difficult time and I’ve not been well,” he told the audience.