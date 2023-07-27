TV Chef James Martin Says 'Lessons Have Been Learned' As He Addresses 'Bullying' Allegations

James Martin Graham Stone/Shutterstock

James Martin has apologised for “any offence or upset caused” after the TV chef was accused of “bullying” and “intimidating” behaviour towards colleagues.

A report from Deadline claimed that concerns had been raised about the ITV star on two occasions by his co-workers. The first allegations date back to 2018 during the filming of James Martin’s Saturday Morning, when James reportedly “launched a foul-mouthed tirade against staff after a drain was blocked at his home”.

Advertisement

The second relates to filming on James Martin’s Spanish Adventure earlier this year, when the presenter “was accused of berating people, reducing them to tears in front of other colleagues, and changing schedules at the last minute, giving his team just a few hours of sleep before the following morning’s shoot”, according to Deadline.

James reportedly then arrived late, despite the last minute change.

His production company Blue Marlin Television has released a statement responding to both sets of allegations.

“An unfortunate incident occurred after filming James Martin’s Saturday Morning in 2018 where James’s home was badly damaged,” it said.

“Blue Marlin accepted responsibility. James was shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets. James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved.

Advertisement

“Following this and some issues filming James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned which have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV. Blue Marlin Television and James Martin have taken on board ITV’s recommendations and their sharing of best practice, and are in the process of fully implementing.”

James Martin films his Saturday morning ITV show at his home ITV

The company added that “since the 2018 incident, Blue Marlin Television has continued to film over 500 shows at James’ home”, and stressed that they are “committed to ensuring the welfare of all those with whom they work” as “the utmost priority”.

Deadline also reported that ITV stepped in to tell James to change his behaviour after receiving a complaint in May.

ITV told the publication that the welfare of people working on its show was its “highest priority” and that Blue Marlin Television had been told to update its processes in line with “best practice”.