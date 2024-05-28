Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Vivienne Ditches ‘Pitt’ From Last Name In Broadway Playbill

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie and Brad Pitt. Getty Images/TikTok

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter Vivienne has appeared to change up her moniker for Broadway.

The 15-year-old is credited as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of the hyphenated surname Jolie-Pitt shared by her five siblings — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox — for her role as an assistant and co-producer of The Outsiders: A New Musical, People reports.

It is unclear if Vivienne has legally changed her name.

Last month, Vivienne and her superstar mum hit the red carpet for the Broadway play’s opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City on 11 April.

The Girl, Interrupted star, who is also a lead producer for the production, called her daughter a “really tough assistant”.

“She takes it very, very seriously,” she told People of Vivienne’s involvement in the play.

HuffPost has reached out to both of Vivienne’s famous parents for comment.

Vivienne and Angelina Jolie with musician Justin Levine at the opening night of The Outsiders on Broadway Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

First announced in August 2023, The Outsiders is an adaptation of S. E. Hinton’s iconic 1967 coming-of-age novel of the same name.

Vivienne’s name change comes months after her older sister, Zahara, ditched their dad’s last name after joining a historic Black college sorority at Spelman College.

She introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie in a video shared by Essence magazine in November 2023.

The switch-up also comes amid her parents’ rocky legal battle over the division of assets and property they both acquired while married. The former couple wed in 2014 and Jolie filed for divorce just two years later.

In an interview with Vogue India in 2020, the Salt actress said she split from the Oscar winner for the “wellbeing” of her family.

“I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” Angelina told Vogue. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”