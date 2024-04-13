Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Daughter Vivienne

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The opening night of Angelina Jolie’s new musical was a family affair for the Eternals star.

Jolie co-produced the Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, based on the 1967 book by S.E. Hinton.

She attended opening night of the show on Thursday alongside her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

The mother-daughter duo even walked the red carpet and posed for photos together during their rare solo outing:

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11 in New York City. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

All smiles for the cameras. James Devaney via Getty Images

Vivienne worked on the production as an assistant, and Jolie told People magazine that her daughter had no problem keeping her famous mom on task.

“She’ll correct me,” Jolie told the outlet on Thursday. “She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this.’”

“She’s been a really tough assistant,” Jolie added, explaining that her daughter “takes it very, very seriously.”

Jolie-Pitt wore a blue jumpsuit with matching Converse for the occasion. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Vivienne is no stranger to the spotlight, as she acted alongside her famous mother for the 2014 film Maleficent.

The then-4-year-old landed the role for a very funny reason: She was the only child who could look at her mother ― who was playing a villain in the film ― and not get scared.

“In order to have a child that wants to play with [Maleficent] but I don’t want to play with her ― to have that scene, it had to be a child that really liked me and wasn’t afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws,” Jolie told EW at the time. “So it had to be Viv.”