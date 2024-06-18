Angelina Jolie Debuts Mysterious New Tattoo In The Middle Of Her Chest At Tony Awards

Angelina Jolie Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie turned heads with some fresh ink at the 77th annual Tony Awards.

On Sunday night, the Salt actor, hit the red carpet at the New York City event with her and Brad Pitt’s 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, displaying a small, dainty tattoo of what appeared to be a swallow bird in the centre of her chest.

The Oscar winner’s unexpected art was the perfect touch to her simple yet elegant strapless teal Versace gown and matching shawl.

Angelina her kiddo shared an adorable matching moment at the awards ceremony with Vivienne sporting a suit in the same shade.

Angelina Jolie debuts a bird tattoo at the 77th Annual Tony Awards. Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

It’s unclear exactly when Angelina was inked with her latest tattoo, as she was photographed seemingly without it at the opening night of her play, The Outsiders: A New Musical, in New York City back in April.

Angelina produced the show alongside Vivienne, who worked as producer assistant.

The Girl, Interrupted star scooped her first ever Tony at the ceremony for producing The Outsiders. The play also scored 12 Tony nominations in total.

Angelina’s ink joins the many tattoos she’s had over the years, including multiple finger tats, and most recently, matching “Stay Gold” tattoos with the Outsiders creative team.

Vivienne Jolie and Angelina Jolie teamed up for "The Outsiders: A New Musical," which earned Best Musical at the 2024 Tony Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

The mother-daughter duo’s appearance at the awards show comes weeks after the teen made headlines for being credited as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of the hyphenated surname Jolie-Pitt she once shared with her five siblings — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox — for her work on the musical.