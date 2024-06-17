Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne at the Tonys Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne proved that red carpet style is in their DNA with complementary fits at the 77th Tony Awards.

On Sunday night, the Girl, Interrupted star rocked a stunning, strapless green velvet Atelier Versace gown and matching shrug, while Vivienne ― one of Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s six children ― donned a white collared shirt along with a teal-toned vest, pants and bow tie outside the David H. Koch Theater in New York.

The mother-daughter duo attended the ceremony to support the Broadway musical The Outsiders, where Angelina served as a producer while her 15-year-old daughter worked as a producer’s assistant.

Angelina Jolie Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

The musical, which is based on the S.E. Hinton novel and Francis Ford Coppola-directed film of the same name, was nominated for 12 awards at Sunday’s ceremony.

In an interview with Deadline shared last week, Angelina explained that her daughter “loves theatre” and The Outsiders had an effect on Vivienne as her interest grew for the book, the film and the San Diego production of the musical.

“So, it was a very different experience of understanding, of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she’s communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material, which was in really good shape even by then,” she said.

“And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way.”

Jolie and her daughter arrive at the awards on Sunday in New York. Gotham via Getty Images

Angelina reflected on how The Outsiders still “speaks” to audiences as she introduced a performance by the cast at the Tony Awards.

“Society changes but the experience of being an outsider is universal,” she said.

“To any young person, any person feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what is unfair. You are not wrong to wish to find your own path. As the cast raise their voices, I hope it inspires many of you watching to value yours.”

The red carpet appearance comes less than a month after Vivienne’s name appeared as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for The Outside, prompting speculation that she had dropped “Jolie-Pitt” as her legal surname. Another of the former couple’s children, Shiloh, has reportedly also filed papers to drop Pitt as a surname after turning 18.