Euphoria Adds Touching Tribute To Angus Cloud Days After His Death

Streaming service Max is celebrating Angus Cloud, the late Euphoria star, in a special way.

The streaming platform has added an in memoriam message to two episodes of the hit drama series to honour the beloved actor more than a week after his sudden death.

The tribute appears at the start of the show’s pilot episode and the Season 2 premiere. It reads “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 - 2023” alongside a black-and-white photo of the actor.

Cloud, a fan favourite who starred as drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the Emmy-winning show, died on July 31 at his family home in Oakland, California. He was 25.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Angus Cloud CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

The star’s Euphoria family left heartfelt tributes to Cloud in the days following his death, including his co-stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and more.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh,” Zendaya, who is also an executive producer on the show, wrote on Instagram.

