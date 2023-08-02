Zendaya And Sydney Sweeney Share Heartfelt Tributes To Euphoria Co-Star Angus Cloud

Actors Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya are honouring their Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, who died on Monday aged 25, with emotional tributes on social media.

Sweeney, who played Cassie Howard on the smash HBO series, described Cloud as an “open soul” who had the “kindest heart” before noting that she was “struggling to find all the words” to respond to the actor’s death.

Advertisement

“You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same,” Sweeney wrote on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a series of candid images showing her and Cloud together. “This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Angus Cloud (left) and Sydney Sweeney in 2021. Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Zendaya shared similar sentiments, noting on Instagram: “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus.”

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” wrote the two-time Emmy winner, who played Rue Bennett.

Advertisement

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it,” she continued. “I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Zendaya concluded her post by urging followers to “be kind and patient” with Cloud’s family, “as grief looks different for everyone.”

Cloud, who played Fezco on Euphoria, was reportedly found dead at his family’s Oakland, California, home. A cause of death has not yet been made public.

Zendaya (left) and Angus Cloud in 2022. Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22 via Getty Images

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud’s family wrote in a statement obtained by TMZ. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Advertisement

The statement continued: “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

In addition to his role in Euphoria, Cloud’s Hollywood career included roles in the movies North Hollywood and The Line, the latter of which was released this summer.

Prior to his death, he’d also completed work on at least two films, Your Lucky Day and an as-yet-untitled horror movie for Universal Pictures. Release dates for those projects have not been announced.