Tory MP Anna Soubry has blasted the Government for giving in to Brexiteers ahead of a crunch vote on Theresa May’s plan to quit the EU, labelling the moved the “stuff of complete madness”.

Soubry and others were furious that the PM appeared to be prepared to tear up central features of the ‘Chequers’ compromise plan that sparked the resignations of David Davis and Boris Johnson last week.

They hit out after ministers caved to intense pressure from Jacob Rees-Mogg’s 80-strong European Research Group of Brexiteers, accepting four amendments that sought to harden May’s approach.

Soubry was withering about May’s decision, saying ministers “should be shaking their heads with shame”.

“This is the stuff of complete madness,” she said.

“And the only reason that the government has accepted these amendments is because it is frightened of somewhere in the region of 40 members of parliament - the hard, no deal Brexiteers, who should have been seen off a long time ago and should be seen off.”