Theresa May has narrowly survived a Government defeat on Brexit as the Tory party’s bitter civil war over Europe exploded into life once more.

MPs voted by 305 to 302 to support an amendment to the Trade Bill that seeks to unpick a key plank of the Prime Minister’s plans for a ‘soft’ exit from the EU.

Tabled by former minister Priti Patel, the new clause ensures that HM Revenue and Customs would not collect EU countries’ tariffs under a customs partnership, without “a reciprocal arrangement” with Brussels.

Conservative ‘Remainer rebels’, led by Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve, decided to vote against the amendment after May appeared to side with Brexiteer backbenchers.

The Government majority of just three votes underlined how tight the PM’s position now is.