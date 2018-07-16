Theresa May has narrowly survived a Government defeat on Brexit as the Tory party’s bitter civil war over Europe exploded into life once more.
MPs voted by 305 to 302 to support an amendment to the Trade Bill that seeks to unpick a key plank of the Prime Minister’s plans for a ‘soft’ exit from the EU.
Tabled by former minister Priti Patel, the new clause ensures that HM Revenue and Customs would not collect EU countries’ tariffs under a customs partnership, without “a reciprocal arrangement” with Brussels.
Conservative ‘Remainer rebels’, led by Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve, decided to vote against the amendment after May appeared to side with Brexiteer backbenchers.
The Government majority of just three votes underlined how tight the PM’s position now is.
Soubry and others were furious that the PM appeared to be prepared to tear up central features of the ‘Chequers’ compromise plan that sparked the resignations of David Davis and Boris Johnson last week.
They hit out after ministers caved to intense pressure from Jacob Rees-Mogg’s 80-strong European Research Group of Brexiteers, accepting four amendments that sought to harden May’s approach.
But in a sign of just how divisive the issue now is, Soubry was personally derided by fellow Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh as ‘no Margaret Thatcher’.
Former minister Nicky Morgan slammed Leigh in return and MP after MP clashed on the Tory benches during the debate on the Taxation (Cross-Border Trade) Bill.
In what was seen as a sign of growing unease in No.10, the Government also tabled a motion seeking to give MPs an early summer holiday, amid fears that a Tory leadership challenge could be imminent.
A Labour source told HuffPost: “Theresa May sounds like she is running scared of her own MPs. She’s caved in to Brexiteers meaning her Chequers negotiation has not lasted a week.
“Now we find out she wants Parliament to rise nearly a week early so there can’t be time for a vote of no confidence. She’s in office but not in power.”