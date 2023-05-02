Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy at the Met Gala ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Bill Nighy has set the record straight over speculation about his relationship with Dame Anna Wintour, following their joint appearance together at the Met Gala.

On Monday night, Bill and the Vogue editor – who have previously been at the centre of romance rumours – generated plenty of chat online when they were pictured walking arm-in-arm on the red carpet of the star-studded event.

However, in a statement to HuffPost UK, his representatives have now insisted that this is not the case.

“Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades,” a spokesperson said, adding that the two “are not in a relationship”.

The pair sparked plenty of conversation when they were seen walking into the event arm-in-arm ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

HuffPost UK has also contacted representatives for Dame Anna Wintour for additional comment.

While Dame Anna and Bill have had a friendship spanning a number of years, rumours first began that things between them had taken a romantic turn in August 2021, when they were pictured having dinner together in Rome.

Dame Anna held a special screening of Bill Nighy's film Living late last year (the pair are pictured here with director Oliver Hermanus) Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

The Love Actually star was later asked about the nature of his relationship with Dame Anna during an interview with the Telegraph.

He claimed at the time: “I’d love to answer that. But if I did, I’d be involving the readers in something very close to gossip, and I know they’d never forgive me for that.”

