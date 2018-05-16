Anne Frank’s Naughty Jokes Found In 'Hidden' Diary Pages

Secret pages from Holocaust victim Anne Frank’s diary revealing risqué jokes and her musings on sex have been revealed for the first time. The two pages were taped over with brown sticky paper but now Dutch researchers have divulged the Jewish teenager’s thoughts, written as she and her family lived in hiding from the Nazis. “Anybody who reads the passages that have now been discovered will be unable to suppress a smile,” said Frank van Vree, director of the Netherlands’ Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies.

ullstein bild Dtl. via Getty Images Anne Frank apparently self-censored her diary out of fear her family would read her more risque writings

He said the jokes “make it clear that Anne, with all her gifts, was above all also an ordinary girl.” Frank and her family hid in a cramped secret annexe above a canal-side warehouse from July 1942 to August 1944, along with four other Jews. They were betrayed and arrested by the Nazis in August 1944. The pages, dated to 28 September, 1942, were contained in the red-and-white checkered diary Frank had received for her birthday in June of that year, shortly before they went into hiding. One joke involves a man who fears his wife is cheating on him. After searching the house, he finds a naked man in the closet.

