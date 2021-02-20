The Devil Wears Prada undoubtedly marked a major turning point in Anne Hathaway’s career, introducing her to a whole new audience when the film was released in 2006.

However, while it’s tough to imagine but Anne in the role of Andy, the Hollywood star has admitted producers originally had another actor in mind for the part.

Well, they actually had eight.

Yes, during an appearance in this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Oscar-winning star admitted that she only got the part in The Devil Wears Prada because eight other actors had passed on it.