The Devil Wears Prada undoubtedly marked a major turning point in Anne Hathaway’s career, introducing her to a whole new audience when the film was released in 2006.
However, while it’s tough to imagine but Anne in the role of Andy, the Hollywood star has admitted producers originally had another actor in mind for the part.
Well, they actually had eight.
Yes, during an appearance in this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Oscar-winning star admitted that she only got the part in The Devil Wears Prada because eight other actors had passed on it.
“I will give you some tea,” she told the queens via video-link. “I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada.”
Anne – who was giving the remaining Drag Race contestants an acting masterclass as part of a challenge – quickly added: “But I got it! Hang in there, never give up!”
Unfortunately, the Hollywood star remained tight-lipped about the girls who passed up on the role, but it’s previously been rumoured that Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes both auditioned for the film.
Rachel McAdams – who, at that point, had enjoyed big success in Mean Girls and The Notebook – is thought to have been producers’ first choice for the role, but reportedly turned it down because she wanted to avoid being in too many mainstream films.
The Devil Wears Prada went on to be nominated for two Academy Awards, with Meryl Streep nominated for Best Actress and Patricia Field recognised for her work on the film’s costumes.
RuPaul’s Drag Race is available to watch now on Netflix.