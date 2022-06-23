Anne Hathaway Says She Wishes She Could 'Erase' See-Through Red Carpet Faux Pas: 'It Sucked'

Anne Hathaway Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has recalled an incident earlier in her career in which the people around her failed to tell her that her red carpet outfit was see-through.

During a recent sit-down with Interview magazine, the Oscar-winning star was asked questions by a host of celebrities, including fashion legend Marc Jacobs.

Marc asked Anne for the “one thing you regretted wearing that you look back on and wish you could erase”.

“Marc Jacobs, I love you and I love your wickedness,” she responded, before sharing an anecdote from years earlier.

Anne explained: “There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra.

“It was a very long carpet, and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket.”

She continued: “I’m not naive. I don’t expect that, but it’s something I would do for another person if I saw it. And so I would erase that, just because it sucked.”

Elsewhere in the interview Mindy Kaling asked Anne about the “cancelled” public figure whose work she still enjoys (“Aziz Ansari,” she said), as well as the stars she thinks emit BDE.

Other co-stars of Anne’s to contribute to the piece included Dame Julie Andrews, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, Awkwafina and Jake Gyllenhaal.