Anne Robinson Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She's Dating Queen Camilla's Ex-Husband

Anne Robinson has confirmed that she and Andrew Parker-Bowles, the former husband of Queen Camilla, are in a relationship.

Back in December, The Sun was the first to report that the former Weakest Link host and retired army officer had been quietly dating for around a year.

Months later, Anne finally confirmed that the news was true during an interview with Saga magazine.

Asked about whether the reports in the press were accurate, she said simply: “Yes. Full Stop. Mind your own business.”

Anne was previously married twice before, to the journalists Charles Wilson (with whom she had a daughter in 1970) and John Penrose.

Before getting together with her new partner, the former Countdown presenter had been single since her divorce from the latter in 2007.

On the subject of returning to dating in her seventies, Anne told the magazine: “I’d been out of the game for so long. And also I don’t drink. If you don’t drink you’re not as reckless, are you?”

“I’d say that like everything else I’ve done, it’s always worth the risk. I’m a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks. Personally and professionally.

“Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that’s not terrible is it?”

Meanwhile, Andrew and Camilla Parker-Bowles were married for more than 20 years, until their divorce in 1995. She eventually married King Charles a decade later.