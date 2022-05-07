Anne Robinson Opens Up About Decision To Quit Countdown: 'I've Done Enough'

Anne Robinson during an appearance on Lorraine last year S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Anne Robinson has opened up about her decision to step down as host of Countdown after a year, revealing she now intends to retire from TV.

The former Weakest Link host took over the reins of Countdown from departing presenter Nick Hewer last year, following his 10-year stint at the helm.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Anne announced that she would be leaving the Channel 4 gameshow later this year, claiming she’d already “stayed longer than I signed up for”.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, she spoke more in depth about the decision, admitting that while it was “great fun and I loved it for a year”, she had no desire to do another.

Advertisement

“I just thought: ‘You don’t have to do this. And maybe you’ve now done enough’,” she told the newspaper.

Asked whether this meant she was done with just Countdown or television in general, she said: “Of TV. I think I’ve done it, actually. I thought it was a nice swansong. I suppose I am, yeah, retired.”

Advertisement

Anne with Countdown co-stars Rachel Riley and Susie Dent Rachel Joseph/Channel 4 via PA Media

Throughout Anne’s stint on Countdown, she has been at the centre of speculation about a supposed rift with co-star Rachel Riley, though she has repeatedly dismissed this.

Anne’s replacement is yet to be announced, and while Richard Osman and Carol Vorderman have been named as potential successors in the media, both stars have downplayed this on their respective Twitter accounts.

Announcing her exit earlier this week, Anne said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins.”

The 77-year-old star added that she hopes to have changed people’s perceptions on what older women are capable of, stating: “I hope too I’ve encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks.”