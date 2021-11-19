Countdown’s Rachel Riley Admits New Host Anne Robinson Is ‘Not The Cuddliest Person In The World’

Rachel Riley and Anne Robinson ITV/Channel 4

Rachel Riley has admitted new Countdown host Anne Robinson is “not the cuddliest person in the world” amid reports of behind-the-scenes feuding behind the pair.

However, Rachel – who co-presents the Channel 4 programme and is the show’s resident maths expert – played down rumours of any on-set tension in an interview on Friday’s Lorraine.

Remarking on recent press headlines, Rachel told host Lorraine Kelly: “You’ve got some women there and they want to make something up. I’ve seen the headlines of feuds escalating.”

The new mum then added: “I’ve been on maternity leave for about six to eight weeks.”

However, Rachel did go on to admit that her and Anne – who took over from long-running host Nick Hewer in June – weren’t exactly best mates just yet.

“[Anne’s] not the cuddliest person in the world,” she said. “But it’s just a different show now, she’s making it her own. She’s getting some stuff out of the contestants – sometimes it’s barbed, sometimes it’s funny, it’s just got a different flavour.”

Speaking about their latest addition, Rachel told Lorraine: “I’m in that new mum daze. She’s just gorgeous.

“I’ve got two little girls now. Noa’s two weeks old, so she was born on bonfire night, 15 days after she was supposed to arrive, to the sound of fireworks as I was contracting at home.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.