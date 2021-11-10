Rachel Riley on the set of Countdown Channel 4

Countdown star Rachel Riley has opened up about her relationship with new host Anne Robinson, following reports they’re not exactly getting on behind the scenes.

Since the pair began working together over the summer, there’ve been various reports in the tabloid press about supposed backstage tensions between them.

Advertisement

These rumours have hinted at everything from Anne’s alleged annoyance at Rachel chatting with contestants before a show starts, to supposed disagreements over how production should run.

However, in a new interview with OK!, Rachel praised her new colleague, stating: “She found her feet very quickly and soon made the show her own. She’s comfortable bantering with the contestants.

Advertisement

“She asks them a lot of questions and we get to hear from them a lot more.”

Anne Robinson began hosting Countdown in June Channel 4

She continued: “She’s called out some comedians and you can tell they’re up for a fight.

Advertisement

“They come in with their lines prepared. She’s not known for suffering fools gladly.”

When asked whether Anne – who made a name for herself with her put-downs while presenting The Weakest Link in the early 2000s – is “more cuddly” off-screen, Rachel added: “I don’t think anyone would describe Anne as cuddly.

“She’s very matter-of-fact. To be honest though, due to the pandemic we haven’t been able to socialise like we normally would.”

Earlier this week, Rachel announced that she and her husband, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev, had welcomed a baby girl on Bonfire Night, who they’ve named Noa.

Advertisement