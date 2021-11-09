Rachel Riley has shared pictures of her newborn daughter on social media after welcoming her second child with her husband, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev. The Countdown star announced her arrival with a series of images of the newborn dressed in a rainbow decorated baby grow alongside her family. The couple also revealed they had named their new addition, Noa, adding she had arrived 15 days after her due date to the sound of fireworks as she was born on 5 November.

She wrote on Twitter: “We have some news! Introducing @PashaKovalev’s newest dance partner – baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks! “She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign. “Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well.”

Introducing @PashaKovalev's newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks! pic.twitter.com/y3yM8SIudi — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) November 8, 2021

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, and married in Las Vegas in 2019. The couple’s first daughter Maven was born in December of the same year. Countdown shared the presenter’s post and added: “Huge congratulations to @RachelRileyRR & @PashaKovalev on the birth of their gorgeous baby girl, we cannot wait to meet her! Lots of love from the whole Countdown family.” In a follow-up tweet, Rachel compared the appearance of her newborn daughter to Norwegian football professional manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Guess they didn't call him the baby-faced assassin for nothing 😆🤣🥰 pic.twitter.com/jzyFfV6UWH — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) November 8, 2021