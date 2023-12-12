Annette Bening Recalls Being Told She Was ‘Too Big And Too Loud’ Early In Her Career

Annette Bening a Deadline event last month Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

The 1990s were definitely a vibe — but not the cool and carefree one that many Gen Z-ers like to believe it was. Especially if you were a woman.

Case in point, Annette Bening recently spoke to The Guardian about the kinds of criticisms she received when she first rose to fame.

Advertisement

The Nyad star, who got her big break in 1990’s The Grifters at the age of 30, reminded the news outlet in a profile published on Monday how body-shaming and sexist the 90s were when she came to Hollywood, after years of performing on stage.

“It felt very funny to speak very quietly, very funny not to fill a room with your voice. They would always say: ‘You’re going to be too big and too loud ― and, by the way, you also put on 10lb [on camera],’” Annette said about the expectations of her at the time.

She also said that because she rose to fame at age 30, she was often criticised for looking her age.

Annette Bening attends the Academy Women's Luncheon on Nov. 9 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

“I remember, maybe when I was 35, people talking about how I was aging. Even in your 30s, there were those articles. Now, when I hear people worrying about it at 50, I think: What?” said Annette, who is now 65.

Advertisement

Although the American Beauty star ultimately summed up the 90s as a “weird time,” she lamented the way women are still treated today.

“When women have complexity, when women are difficult, our metric for being able to accept them is so different,” she said. “It’s like politicians: there’s always this sense that they have to be likable. There’s a quality that a woman has to have that’s non-threatening and pleasing.

“Either that, or they have to be very conservative. Like [Margaret] Thatcher. We can accept a woman if she’s very conservative, but the idea of a liberal woman is much scarier.”

She also spoke of her exhaustion over how little progress there’s been for women.

“We’re moving away from the female stereotypes that we all struggled with for so long,” Annette said. “But then there’s been this weird backlash; there’s a beauty standard for young women that I think is really pretty tough. I don’t envy young women growing up now.”

Annette Bening was 30 when she starred with John Cusack in the 1990 film "Grifters." Aaron Rapoport via Getty Images

Advertisement

Annette, who was been nominated for Oscars on four different occasins, did not elaborate on what these current beauty standards are, but plenty of younger women have expressed that social media has negatively affected the way they feel about their appearance.

A recent study conducted by Toronto’s York University found that looking at images of women who fit the “slim-thick” ideal ― a body type popularised by Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé ― causes more body dissatisfaction among young women than looking at images of women who are thin.