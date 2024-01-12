Annie Nightingale at the London Film Festival in 2012 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Radio legend Annie Nightingale has died at the age of 83.

Annie made broadcasting history in 1970 when she became Radio 1’s first ever female presenter, and for 12 years, was the only woman to host on the station.

She went on to become its longest-serving host, and continued to present shows on the station until last year.

Her family released a statement on Friday confirming she died yesterday at her home in London, following what they described as a “short illness”.

“Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally,” they said.

“Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard.

“Watching Annie do this on television in the 1970s, most famously as a presenter on the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, or hearing her play the latest breakbeat techno on Radio 1 is testimony to someone who never stopped believing in the magic of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Annie pictured in the early years of her broadcasting career Mirrorpix via Getty Images

As well as her work with Radio 1, Annie fronted the music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, which was responsible for introducing many pivotal acts at the early stages of their career, as well as the interview series One To One, which included sit-downs with Paul McCartney, Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Stevie Nicks.

Paying tribute on Friday, the BBC said: “BBC Radio 1 is extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Radio 1 DJ, Annie Nightingale CBE. Our deepest condolences are with Annie’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.”